Person who died after car crashed in fall onto BeltLine identified as 87-year-old woman

The incident happened Wednesday in the West End neighborhood.

ATLANTA — A driver who died Wednesday after crashing several feet off a bridge to the BeltLine below has been identified as an 87-year-old woman.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed the victim in the crash was Betty Hodo, 87, of Atlanta.

The incident happened near where Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. and Cascade Rd. meet in Atlanta's West End neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle that appeared to have gone over the bridge, falling several feet onto the ground below -- which was on the BeltLine.

Atlanta Fire Rescue was already on the scene when officers arrived. They told police the driver was inside and was deceased.

The Accident Investigations Unit was requested to the scene to investigate the accident. The preliminary investigation did reveal the driver hit a metal fence and veered over the bridge.

APD said it appeared to be a single-vehicle accident. No charges will be filed.