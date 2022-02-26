Man found shot and killed near busy section of BeltLine in Old Fourth Ward

An Atlanta Police Department release said officers were flagged down around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Elizabeth St. and Bernina Ave.

ATLANTA — A man was found shot and killed near a busy portion of the BeltLine in the Old Fourth Ward on Saturday.

An Atlanta Police Department release said officers were flagged down around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Elizabeth St. and Bernina Ave.

The intersection is just right near the King of Pops window off the BeltLine, and just down the street from restaurants including Victory sandwich bar and Pure Taqueria.

That portion of the BeltLine is just down the way from the Old Fourth Ward Skatepark and less than a mile south of Ponce City Market.

"Upon conducting a preliminary investigation, officers observed that the adult male appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound," a release said.

APD said the investigation is "active and in its early stages" and that homicide investigators are "working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."

