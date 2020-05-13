Upcoming blood drives around Atlanta area

The Red Cross says blood donations are still needed.

ATLANTA — Blood donations are still needed, and the Red Cross is still conducting drives - accounting for social distancing measures and all.

The organization says that while "people may not be thinking about blood donation" during the pandemic, "blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected."

"Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees," the organizations said.

The Red Cross it will also send "We're all in this together" t-shirts to those who donate blood from May 15-31.

"Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate this May by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device," the organization said in a release. "Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance."

