Metro Atlanta boil water advisories, distributions, leaks | Live updates

ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents.

Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories.

Here's a list of resources so far:

11Alive is working to bring resources and information as it is made available.

Live updates

9:10 a.m. | The Atlanta Watershed management department has issued a release outlining efforts to restore service in Fairburn:

The Department of Watershed Management has recently been provided information linking specific locations within the City of Fairburn experiencing water interruptions and low water pressure. Currently, we have staff on site investigating the root causes of interruptions in water services within the vicinity of Rivertown Road and Cedar Grove Road. We will focus efforts on additional locations as we obtain more information.

DWM crews will work aggressively around the clock to make repairs to water assets within the South Fulton area. The Department of Watershed Management is committed to addressing water issues throughout the City of Atlanta and all service areas due to the recent inclement weather.

6:50 a.m. | The City of Fairburn will continue water distribution Wednesday.

The hours of distribution will be 10:00am to 2:00pm and 5:00pm to 9:00pm. The location will be at the Fairburn Annex building at 40 Washington Street, Fairburn, GA 30213. Identification and verification of a valid city address required.

UPDATE: AS OF DECEMBER 27, 6:30PM - LOW / NO WATER PRESSURE: Fairburn utility crews have been actively canvassing and... Posted by City of Fairburn on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

5:50 a.m. | The City of South Fulton will be distributing water from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cases are limited to one per vehicle and you must show proof of an address.

Residents in need of water can find assistance from 8am until 5 pm at the locations provided below. Limit of 1 case per... Posted by City of South Fulton, GA on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

5:30 a.m. | The City of Forest Park is hosting a water distribution event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Forest Park Recreation Center parking lot.

Cases of water will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. One case will be given per vehicle and city residents must show proof of residency in order to receive a case.

5:00 a.m. | College Park said it's currently out of water-filling bottles. Officials said to bring your own filling bottles and buckets. Water will be available at the following locations beginning Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.:

Fire Station 1

3737 College Street College Park, GA

Fire Station 3

5131 West Fayetteville Road College Park, GA