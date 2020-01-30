ATLANTA — UPDATE: 11Alive photographer Dan Reilly reports the suitcase appears to be full of clothes, and people are being let back into the building.

Original story below

The Atlanta Police bomb squad has responded to a suitcase left under a tree on Marietta Street.

Police said they were called in reference to a suspicious package, which they described as a "suitcase sitting beneath a tree facing the building at the location."

The building is in downtown Atlanta and houses the city Department of Watershed Management.

Atlanta Fire Rescue, Grady EMAs, SWAT and Homeland Security are also on scene.

This is a developing story.

