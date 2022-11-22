Atlanta Botanical Garden to expand in time for 50th anniversary, 2026 FIFA World Cup

The gardens will stretch an extra seven acres along Piedmont Avenue.

ATLANTA — Atlanta is working to bring the BeltLine to its renowned Botanical Garden, connecting the city in a beautiful new way.

The Garden announced it has been awarded a $25 million gift from the James M. Cox Foundation for the expansion. Atlanta Botanical Garden is expected to grow about another seven acres along Piedmont Avenue and the Atlanta BeltLine.

The project will be the Garden's first major property expansion since it formally set roots in 1976, a news release reads.

Once complete, it will make the tourist attraction the city's first cultural institution directly accessible from the popular 22-mile loop, according to a news release.

The plan is to allow guests to enter the Garden directly from the BeltLine and enjoy year-round displays and exhibition areas. Concepts are still being drawn out but architects aren't stumped for ideas -- there are plans in the works to allow for sculpture sightings from the BeltLine.

“Imagine the Phoenix, a 20-foot-tall planted bird sculpture that represents our city’s endurance, rising over the BeltLine to the delight of all who walk by the Garden,” Mary Pat Matheson, the Garden's president said in a prepared statement.

This expansion will help the 30-acre garden grow about another 25%, according to officials. Garden leaders have already planted the seed for the expansion and hope it will be done by 2026, in time for its 50th anniversary and to welcome visitors to Atlanta for the FIFA World Cup.

"The project represents a historic opportunity to grow Atlanta’s greenspace and preserve it for generations to come," Garden officials said in a news release. "It’s our time to bloom, Atlanta. Join us!"