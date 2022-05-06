Here's how the Atlanta Braves are kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month

Los Bravos will celebrate the Hispanic and Latin community in Braves Country.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are adding some flavor for Friday's game.

Fans can participate in the team's annual Los Bravos Night as the World Series Champions kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.

The team will welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to Truist Park with Latin fanfare, celebrating the impact of the Hispanic and Latino community in Braves Country. The game starts at 7:20 p.m. but the fun will start long beforehand.

Latin American flags will be displayed in The Battery. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a Latin pregame with music and dance performances including Mexican ballet, Colombian cumbia and salsa, according to the team. Santiago Marquez, CEO of Atlanta's Latin American Association will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and Sirena Grace will sing the National Anthem.

People can also buy new Los Bravos t-shirts and caps to match the team who will be wearing their red Los Bravos jerseys too.

Before the game, Latin Braves players and coaches will also take their pride to the field, flying their flag representing their heritage while the lineups are announced in Spanish.