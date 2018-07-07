In baseball terminology, there's a fine line between funk and skid, when defining a run of consecutive losses.

As in, entering Saturday's action, the Atlanta Braves were mired in a losing funk; but they were determined to halt the streak at four games ... before it devolved into a skid.

Now, does five consecutive defeats constitute a skid?

Frankly, the Braves didn't want to know the answer. Their 5-1 victory over the Brewers was a perfectly timed response to a day that began with Atlanta being shaky on the mound (cumulative 5.88 ERA in July) and ceding half the National League East lead to Philadelphia.

But that's all in the past, thanks to rock-solid efforts from Anibal Sanchez (one run, two hits allowed over 6 2/3 innings), Freddie Freeman (one RBI, two runs, three hits), Ozzie Albies (two hits, two runs) and a Braves bullpen that stifled the Brewers bats for the final two-plus innings.

Beat the (Freddie) Freeze pic.twitter.com/eFGs0el29l — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 7, 2018

As such, the Braves can celebrate their 50th victory of the season, perhaps two or three days later than anticipated, even if they remain in a virtual tie with the Phillies (49-37) in the NL East.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Back to Saturday's triumph ...

**Most people might not view the 34-year-old Sanchez as a classic streak-stopper. Maybe it has something to do with the declining velocity or cumulative ERA of 5.67 from the previous three seasons (with Detroit).

However, his time with Atlanta has been extremely fruitful.

Charting his last seven starts since June 3 (including Saturday's strong showing), Sanchez boasts formidable tallies with wins (three), ERA (2.62), WHIP (0.98) and opponents' batting average (.197).

**Freeman's RBI triple was an absolute game-changer. With the Braves clinging to a 2-1 lead in the 8th, Freeman's long roller to deep center field allowed Albies to score with ease. It also served as a friendly-competition opportunity for Nick Markakis, who followed up Freeman's hit with his own RBI triple.

Suddenly, Atlanta's tight lead had the look of invincibility.

One last thing: On Saturday, Freeman missed out on hitting for his second 'cycle' in three seasons. On June 16, 2016, he became the first Brave since 2008 to accomplish the rare feat.

**Albies was an omnipresent force throughout the game. His infield single in the first inning (overturned by instant replay) immediately sparked the Braves offense; and after a Freeman single and Markakis walk, Johan Camargo took charge with a two-run single off Brewers starter Aaron Wilkerson.

**The bullpen trio of David Winkler, Arodys Vizcaino (back from a DL stint) and A.J. Minter were top-notch at Miller Park, holding the Brewers to just two hits over the final seven outs.

With the victory, the Braves (50-38 overall, 5-4 on this trip) can do no worse than .500 for this crucial 10-game road swing (St. Louis, New York, Milwaukee).

The club will conclude the pre-All-Star break portion of the schedule with five home outings against the Blue Jays and Diamondbacks (NL West leaders).

© 2018 WXIA