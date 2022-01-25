Atlanta Braves to commemorate 151 years of baseball with World Series trophy tour

World Champions Trophy Tour will make stops across the country.

ATLANTA — After a historic championship-winning season the Braves are taking their World Series Trophy on tour.

The coveted trophy will make 151 stops across the country, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball, according to a news release.

Organizers said the World Champions Trophy Tour will travel throughout Braves Country giving fans a photo opp with a symbol of Atlanta's World Series win.

The tour will kick off on Feb. 15 at Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta. The trophy will be there from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. before moving to its next location. For those few hours, organizers said fans can take photos and enjoy entertainment from the Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters drumline and their mascot BLOOPER, while also hearing reflections of the record-breaking 2021 season.

“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the Postseason, and we are taking this Championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” said Derek Schiller, president and CEO of the Atlanta Braves in a news release.

Below is a list of confirmed tour stops:

Additional highlights of the tour will include visits to Mobile, Alabama, the birthplace of Henry “Hank” Aaron and Cairo, Georgia, the birthplace of Jackie Robinson.