Atlanta brewery shutting the doors at current home 'in order to move to a new location'

Atlanta Brewing Company said in an Instagram post this week they would be moving to a new location.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta brewery will be closing up shop at its longstanding home in Underwood Hills, it announced this week, "in order to move a new location."

Atlanta Brewing Company, which was founded in the early 90s as Red Brick Brewing Company and bills itself as the oldest craft brewery in Georgia, said on Instagram it would be closing its current taproom and brewery on July 3.

They plan to keep making beer in partnership with another brewer in the meantime to be sold in stores. The company said on Instagram that "this is not a 'goodbye' but a 'see you soon.'"

Atlanta Brewing did not say in the Instagram post where or when they would reopen. They moved into the building at 2323 Defoor Hills Rd. in 2006.

"Atlanta Brewing has been lucky enough to live & be a part of the Upper Westside community & craft beer culture for 15 years," their Instagram post said. "Although we have enjoyed our time in the Upper Westside, it is now time for ABC to move on to new & exciting things!"

The post continued: "We have made the decision to close our Defoor Hills brewery & taproom in order to move to a new location. The taproom's last day of operation will be Sunday, July 3."