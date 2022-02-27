'It's just been really incredible'| Atlanta business Weezie Towels on helping people during the crisis in Ukraine

Within the first five hours of launching their initiative Monday, $10,000 had been raised. As of Thursday, Weezie Towels has raised $15,000.

ATLANTA — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its eighth day Thursday, one Atlanta-based company is helping raise money for the cause. Weezie Towels, a luxury bath brand, has raised $15,000 since Monday morning by putting a special twist on their make-up towel.

Co-owners and lifelong friends, Liz Eichholz and Lindsay Johnson began their initiative after finding the organization CARE.

"I think like a lot of people out there, a lot of consumers and a lot of businesses, we just felt really helpless. We really wanted to find a way to help, especially with our business. So we were racking our brains and then we saw an article from The Washington Post that introduced us to a great organization - CARE," said Eichholz.

In response to the crisis in Ukraine, Weezie is donating 100% of the proceeds from their Heart Makeup Towels to CARE's Ukraine Crisis Fund. To show their support Weezie embroidered the towels in Ukraine's national colors.

"Traditionally we sell them and they say, you know, make up or stain me, and we decided to do sort of a custom embroidery experience for the people of Ukraine, specifically for the CARE fundraiser. What we've done is embroidered the hearts in the Ukrainian national colors," said Johnson.

Within the first five hours of launching their initiative Monday, $10,000 had been raised. As of Thursday evening, Weezie Towels has sold nearly 400 pairs of makeup towels raising $15,000.

Eichholz and Johnson sold out on their special towels within a few days, something they never expected to happen.

"I think we've just been blown away by the response. We candidly are working hard to get more towels in stock. We did not think that we were going to sell so many so quickly and when we want to do more to show support," said Johnson .

Weezie Towels giving back

Giving back to causes is not something new for Weezie Towels. The Atlanta-based company first launched in 2018 after the co-owners realized the towel market was empty.

In the future, they hope to support more causes in and outside their city.

"We knew when we launched that we wanted to do good and we wanted to have a component that was making the positive impact," said Eichholz.

Weezie Towels will continue in their effort to raise money in response to the crisis in Ukraine. According to Johnson, they have a plan if towels sell out again.