Cats ready to 'take a dump' on your ex's name this Valentine's Day (for a good cause, of course)

For $10, the Atlanta Humane Society will make sure that one of their adoptable cats will poop on your ex’s name.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — For those recovering from a bad breakup or nursing a broken heart, celebrate this Valentine’s Day by letting a four-legged friend “take a dump” on your ex’s name. It's for a good cause, of course.

For a $10 donation, the Atlanta Humane Society will make sure that one of their adoptable cats will poop on your ex’s name. The shelter said there’s no limit to the amount of names accepted for this special holiday.

In a release, the organization said “proof of poop” won’t be included, but clips of available cats will be shared on their Facebook and Instagram pages this Valentine’s Day with the aim of helping the furry felines find their fur-ever home.

Adoptable cats, litter boxes filling with names 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

A litter box will be taking names from now until midnight on Feb. 13, the release said. To participate in the event, click here.