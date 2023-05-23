Atlanta Citizen Review Board accuses Fulton County Sheriff of putting up red tape in officer misconduct investigations

The ACRB Executive Director and Sheriff Labat addressed City Council's Public Safety Committee regarding the ongoing issue surrounding access to inmates.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Citizen Review Board (ACRB) is alleging that Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat blocked its misconduct investigators from interviewing inmates inside the Atlanta Detention Center.

Due to overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail, the sheriff is leasing beds at the city's detention center. The ACRB said there are three inmates in the city's detention center, which are in the custody of Fulton County, that have filed complaints with the board.

"We were requesting to interview them. The city jail contacted Fulton County and Fulton County advised that that we could not at that time," ACRB Executive Director Samuel Lee Reid said.

The ACRB released a document to 11Alive on Tuesday titled, "Fulton County Sheriff's Office Interference with ACRB Investigations Timeline." It can be viewed below.

The ACRB said in the past 15 years, they've never been denied access to interview an inmate regarding a complaint filed with the board.

"Since the inception of the ACRB, we have been able to enter the city jail and the Fulton County Jail to interview citizens who have complaints against Atlanta police and corrections officers. And everybody understands the process. So I don't understand what the problem is now," Reid explained.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office informed the ACRB that they would need a court order or permission from the inmate's attorneys before they would be allowed to interview them.

On May 18 Dorthey Hurst, who is the ACRB chair, sent a certified letter addressed to Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat.

In the letter, Hurst wrote:

The ACRB said they did not get any response from Labat.

On May 22, Reid addressed Atlanta City Council's Public Safety Committee regarding the situation.

He told the committee the board's biggest concern and challenge is the relationship with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

Following Reid's remarks, Labat ended up making his way to the hearing. He addressed the committee and took questions from council members.

Labat also thanked the committee for what they do to serve the city and then addressed the issue.

"I did hear some misnomers and I want to see if you all had any opportunities to, for me to correct what has been given to you all," Labat said. "The assertion I sent you a letter, no I saw the letter on social media. I don't operate like that."

The sheriff was referring to the certified letter Reid said was sent to his office. Labat maintains that he never saw it except on social media.

The sheriff used the term enhancement when referring to requiring the ACRB misconduct investigators to get a court order or permission from an inmate's attorneys to interview them. He told the committee it happened after complaints from lawyers but didn't specify which lawyers or when the complaints were made.

On May 23, the sheriff sent a letter to the ACRB Chair in response to her concerns.

It stated the following:

"And that response is a total fabrication," Reid said about the sheriff's letter. "None of my investigators went over to the Fulton County Jail or any jail unannounced. That's not our process."

Reid said the goal is to ensure that citizens of Atlanta have a fair and transparent opportunity to have their complaints investigated.

"It has an impact on citizens," Reid said.

As to what's next? Reid said they hope the sheriff will reconsider this policy he's enforced against the ACRB.

"You know, if you're going to stop a process that has nothing to do with you, what else is going on there? Maybe there needs to be some oversight in the jail. I'm just throwing that out there," Reid said.

As to how the ACRB works, Reid said citizens bring a complaint to the board. They investigate it by interviewing citizens, witnesses, and officers involved, getting body-worn camera video, all reports, and any other possible footage of the incident in question.