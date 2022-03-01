Atlanta City Council passes resolution aiming to crack down on cars parked in bike lanes

The resolution had been sponsored by 13 of the 15 members of the City Council.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council this week passed a resolution that aims to crack down on cars parked in bike lanes.

The resolution, 22-R-3251, "urges the Atlanta Police Department to enforce" city codes relating to parked vehicles in bike lanes more stringently.

A City Council release notes that "the legislation notes that vehicles parking in bike lanes create safety hazards and put bicyclists and other road users at risk."

"In March 2019, the Council approved legislation to establish a $100 penalty for drivers improperly using designated bicycle routes, lanes, and multi-use trails," the release added.

