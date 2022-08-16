Atlanta City Council votes to open part of unused detention center to relieve overcrowding at county jail

Community activists want the old city jail converted into a community center to offer social services.

ATLANTA — Community activists lost round one Monday night in a long-running, contentious battle over what to do with the old—and mostly unused--Atlanta City Detention Center, downtown.

The city council voted to let the Fulton County Sheriff put county inmates in the old city jail to ease overcrowding at the county jail.

But opponents, instead, want the city to convert the old jail into a social-services center that the city badly needs.

Next is round two on Wednesday, when the Fulton County Commission is scheduled to take up the deal and vote on it.

After hours of debate Monday, the city council voted 10-4 to let the county house about 700 county inmates at the city jail facility for four years.

“We are ashamed that the city voted this legislation up,” said Devin Barrington-Ward Monday night.

Barrington-Ward was speaking for the group called Communities Over Cages ATL, which supports a different plan to relieve overcrowding at the Fulton County jail, and a different plan for the old city jail--a plan once endorsed by Mayor Andre Dickens. They want the city to convert the city jail, which is mostly empty, to a community center that would offer badly-needed social services to people struggling for help that jails can’t give them.

Mayor Dickens told the council on Aug. 8 that plan will have to wait for about four years so the county can use the facility, first, for its inmates.

“In four years, once we cut off this process of having inmates in ACDC (Atlanta Community Detention Center), then we turn ourselves into what the next future is, which is not with us being in the jailing business,” Dickens said.

However, activists on Monday did help convince the City Council to approve six amendments to the deal.

One of the amendments puts the final say in the hands of a special city-county panel that would have 90 days to review the deal and collect data, and then decide if it is a good deal for the city, the county and the inmates. In addition, they'll decide f any details of the deal need to be changed--or if it’s a bad deal, which would kill it.

“So that way.” Barrington-Ward said, “we can make sure that our people are not being harmed in the haste to try and solve this problem that has been going on for far too long.”