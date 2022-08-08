Critics decry Atlanta City Council measure to punish 'nuisance' businesses

Proposed Atlanta ordinance targets businesses that attract crime, critics say.

ATLANTA — A proposal that would punish Atlanta businesses where crime takes place is getting a lot of pushback from owners. Critics say the ordinance would shut down businesses that were themselves victims of crime.

City council members and police said they are tired of answering calls for shootings at the same Atlanta nightclubs and other businesses over and over again. The question is whether the businesses themselves should bear some of the blame.

"'Nuisance properties' must be resolved. And I’m not just talking about bars and nightclubs," Mayor Andre Dickens told the council's public safety committee Monday. Dickens is behind the measure that would target businesses that are repeat locations for shootings and other violent crimes. The idea is that it would motivate businesses to police themselves more effectively.

"We now know how to differentiate and make sure that bad actors can become good actors or bad actors that stay bad actors are eliminated from having permission to operate in our city," Dickens said.

But critics of the measure say it would be a challenge to decide whether an ordinance targeting businesses would be fairly enforced. A council member asked if it would apply to the city’s most popular commercial areas.

"I believe there was a mugging in Lenox Square mall this weekend," said councilwoman Keisha Waites. "And my feelings is that when it comes to Lenox Square mall, they're not going to be treated as a bad actor."

Others questioned what would the penalty be if crime just so happens outside of the business.

"When two people unrelated to the business have a dispute within four feet of your business, how do they take responsibility to abate that nuisance?" asked Hakim Hilliard during the public comment section of Monday's meeting.