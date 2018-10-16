ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council voted to settle a lawsuit with the former fire chief Kelvin Cochran.

Former Mayor Kasim Reed fired Cochran in 2015 after he published a controversial book that called homosexuality "unclean," "a sexual perversion", "vulgar", and "inappropriate."

Shortly after he was fired, Cochran filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city and the mayor, claiming he was discriminated against because of his religious faith.

CATCH UP | Fired over faith? Atlanta mayor, ex-fire chief both claim victory after court ruling

RELATED | Atlanta Fire Chief terminated after controversial book

"Everything I wrote in the book is based on scriptures, not my opinions," Cochran said.

After a lengthy legal battle, the council voted to settle the lawsuit at a total of $1.2 million during an Oct. 15 council meeting.

© 2018 WXIA