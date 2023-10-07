Bomb threat cleared at Atlanta City Hall

There were no injuries reported.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police say the threat has been cleared and traffic is unaffected on Trinity Avenue.

Original story below

Atlanta Police were on scene investigating a bomb threat at City Hall on Saturday, the department said.

According to APD, there were no injuries reported around 11:30 a.m. It was unclear whether roads in the area are closed, or for how long they might need to be closed, as APD said law enforcement was "taking full investigative measures in securing the area."

A full statement said:

Units are investigation bomb threats made at the location. APD Homeland Security and Bomb Squad is on scene and taking full investigative measures in securing the area. No injuries reported at this time as the investigation remains active and ongoing.