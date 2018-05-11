ATLANTA -- Mitzi Bickers, one of the biggest names in the Atlanta bribery scandal, pleaded not guilty to more charges today -- this time, for her dealings with the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi and other local officials.

Bickers was not in court Monday, but her lawyers entered her not guilty plea.

Prosecutors say Bickers paid for flights, hotels, entertainment and even limos for the Jackson mayor. They allege she was trying to influence anyone in the Jackson government who would be responsible for rewarding construction contracts. The alleged scheme is similar to the one being investigated in the Atlanta city government.

Bickers is a one-time employee of the City of Atlanta and a well-known local preacher. However, it is her ties to former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed that are, perhaps, most notable. As a political consultant, she was instrumental in helping him get elected. In political circles, Bickers has been referred to as an "Atlanta kingmaker." After Reed was elected, he hired Bickers to work for the City of Atlanta as director of Human Services. She stayed in that role for several years before leaving.

Prosecutors say Bickers took money from contractors to help them win construction contracts from the City of Atlanta. Among the items she allegedly spent the money on: a $775,000 lake-front home; a $46,000 Denali luxury SUV; $45,000 worth of jet skis; and vacations to Aruba, Disney resorts and on Carnival cruise lines.

Half a dozen people are either serving prison time or are awaiting sentencing in relation to the Atlanta bribery scandal:

ER Mitchell, contractor: in prison after pleading guilty to paying bribes

Charles Richards, contractor: in prison after pleading guilty to paying bribes

Katrina Taylor Parks, former Dep. Chief of Staff to former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed: awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to taking bribes

Adam Smith, former City of Atlanta Chief Purchasing officer: in prison after pleading guilty to taking bribes

Shandarick Barnes, former City of Atlanta employee: serving time for witness intimidation