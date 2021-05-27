Atlanta city swimming pools to reopen in time for Memorial Day - and it'll be free to get in

The city announced Thursday that public pools would open on Saturday.

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced on Thursday that public pools would reopen in time for Memorial Day, beginning on Saturday, May 29.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' office also announced that entry into the pools will be free.

The city maintains 12 public pools. The mayor's office said COVID-19 mitigation measures would be in place, including limited capacity and a mask requirement when not swimming or otherwise "actively participating in pool recreation."

The city didn't specify in its release how long pools would be admission-free, but a statement from Mayor Bottoms indicated it would last at least through the summer.

“After such a challenging year for communities across Atlanta, we are grateful that we can now provide free access to the City’s pools,” the mayor's statement said. “We ask everyone to enjoy our recreation facilities in a safe and responsible manner.”