Atlanta launches new healthcare info website after closing of AMC

Atlanta Medical Center officially closed its doors as of Tuesday, Nov. 1.

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced the launch of a new website that is aimed at helping people find healthcare options near them in the wake of the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.

AMC officially closed its doors as of Tuesday, Nov. 1. The closure shutters one of the city's busiest hospitals and leaves Atlanta with only one Level 1 trauma center.

In addition to measures already announced by state and local leaders to expand capacity at Grady Hospital, Mayor Andre Dickens announced the launching of MyHealthATL.com.

The site features addresses of healthcare facilities, what types of facilities offer what types of treatments, and a map where you can input your address and find what's nearest to you.

To find quality healthcare options near you, please visit https://t.co/ZnepDbJAFI #MyHealthATL pic.twitter.com/T3sdfFw32g — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) November 1, 2022