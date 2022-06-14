Police activity at future training complex 'Cop City' site in Atlanta

The site for a future police and fire training center has been the location of protest encampments this year.

ATLANTA — Police activity was ongoing Tuesday at the "Cop City" site in south Atlanta, where there have been protest encampments against the future police and fire training center.

11Alive's Joe Henke is on scene and reported seeing a dozen officers driving down Key Road into the South River Forest where the encampments have been located.

Activists reported officers going into the woods Tuesday morning and cutting down a tree, with dozens more on site. They said it was "directly next to where there is a person up in a tree, potentially threatening the life of the protester."

11Alive has not yet been able to independently confirm the nature of the police activity. APD said they did not have specific information on anything going on at the site today.

They referred to a prior statement that said in part the department "supports every citizen's right to a peaceful and lawful protest" and that "we will continue to move forward with the mission of constructing this state-of-the-art public safety training facility that will allow us to teach and train recruits and our tenured police officers and firefighters in an environment that is safe, aesthetically pleasing and technically capable of moving public safety training forward."

Interim APD Chief Darin Schierbaum said on Monday that "every illegal structure has been removed" at the site.

"Efforts are in place daily to make sure those cannot be reconstituted," Schierbaum said. "Anytime we encounter someone that is there illegally and they've been prior warned, they're going to be arrested. There is no ability to camp or live in a treehouse on that site."

Mayor Andre Dickens - who was among the City Council members who voted to approve the training site project last year - said that those occupying the site have "found themselves in handcuffs because they were breaking the law."

"If they keep it up they're gonna be considered repeat offenders and they're gonna be on court watch," he said.

Multiple ATVs carrying Atlanta Police officers just headed into wooded area near site where ‘Stop Cop City’ protest encampment is and new police/fire training facility is planned to be built. APD arrested several people at the site in May: https://t.co/U6SWf8ZC8K pic.twitter.com/bHDyZUBUP3 — Joe Henke (@JoeHenke) June 14, 2022

The protesters and Atlanta Police clashed in May, when APD moved to clear out the encampments that have been there since December. Atlanta Police said they made eight arrests and observed at least two Molotov cocktail style incendiaries thrown from the woods toward officers. No officers were injured.

The activists that day decried what they called the "drastic response of police militarizing against people trying to protect our forest and our local community."

The City Council voted 10-4 last year to approve the facility, derisively referred to by community organizers as "Cop City," to be built on the old Prison Farm site in southeast Atlanta.

The proposed $90 million facility was a priority of the law enforcement community, which argued it would help the city recruit and retain officers after the force saw departures and low morale following protest movements calling for policing reforms.

It has faced robust opposition from a coalition of Atlanta community activists, environmentalists and urbanists, who want to preserve the old Prison Farm site as a public greenspace.

11Alive's Tracey Amick Peer visited the protest encampments - which were first established around December - in February.

A protester, known as Coyote, showed us the treehouses and tents they had been living in to physically block Atlanta from building their new training facility.

"People have built barricades, so there are barricades on certain paths to keep bulldozers from coming in," he said.

Coyote said the group feels the facility is bad for the ecology, and they want the land to go back to the Muscogee tribe instead. In general, they don't support any police training facility, anywhere.

The plan approved by the City Council involved a ground lease agreement between the city and the Atlanta Police Foundation, which says it will build on 85 acres of the site and preserve the remaining 180 acres as greenspace.

Officials have highlighted that seven of the eight people arrested in May were from outside the metro Atlanta area, saying they "do not represent our community."