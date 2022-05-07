Fiery crash kills 1 in Atlanta, police say

Officers responded at about 6:10 a.m. to the area of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard and Cascade Road.

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead after a fiery crash on Tuesday morning in southwest Atlanta.

APD officers responded at about 6:10 a.m. to the area of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard and Cascade Road. Police said the vehicle caught fire and there was at least one occupant inside who was deceased.

A witness sent video to 11Alive and said it was a white Tesla that appears to have crashed into a building.

Officers are working to learn more about what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.