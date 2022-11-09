As police investigate one shooting, second shooting victim arrives to that scene in downtown Atlanta

In all, police say three people were shot at two different crime scenes.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A Good Samaritan told 11Alive early Sunday morning that a shooting victim flagged him down and asked to take him to the hospital. While he was on his way, he saw another shooting scene in downtown Atlanta and left him with officers.

Our crews were at the scene of the shooting on Peachtree Street and Ellis Street investigating a woman shot. That's when a Jeep drove up with the man who had been shot.

"It's a lot going on within this community. I feel great that I can help someone save their life," he said. "I feel like if that's one of my members of my family members that someone had been shot, I would like someone to help them as well."

Around 2:45 a.m., police responded to a call at 180 Peachtree Street to reports of a person shot. They located a woman withy multiple gunshot wounds who was alert, conscious and breathing. Police believe it occurred as a result of a dispute with someone she knew. It is not clear if police have a suspect in custody.

The other shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. Officers were flagged down near William H. Boarders and Tanner Street. They learned a second man was shot near 400 Edgewood Avenue. That man, who had multiple gunshot wounds, was the victim who got the good Samaritan to drive him to the hospital.

Officers rendered aid to that man and he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say they are working to learn the circumstances behind both incidents and are continuing the investigation.

No names have been released by police.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.