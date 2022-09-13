Fire destroy South Fulton warehouse

Other neighboring businesses were also impacted, fire officials said.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A massive early-morning fire destroyed a warehouse Tuesday in South Fulton.

Lt. Eric Jackson says the call came in just after 2:30 a.m. on Fulton Industrial Boulevard. Crews arrived in less than five minutes to find the building fully involved.

The name of the business housed in the warehouse in Atlanta Custom Iron Works. The owner told officials that there was propane in the building, which firefighters say likely caused the fire to grow so fast.

Atlanta Fire joined South Fulton crews to help them battle the blaze.