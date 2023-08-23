Atlanta Mayor shares statement after 62-year-old deacon's death in police 'struggle'

The confrontation happened on August 10, a little after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Cunningham Place and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dicks has released a statement after a local 62-year-old deacon died while being taken into custody by police.

Johnny Hollman died on August 10 in what the Atlanta Police Department described as "several minutes of struggling" between the deacon and the arresting officer; Hollman became unresponsive shortly after.

Neither Atlanta Police nor the GBI described the exact circumstances of the struggle, which authorities said included the deployment of the officer's Taser.

His daughter, Arnitra Hollman, alongside the family's legal representation, said at a news conference that she was on the phone with her father when the struggle ensued.

She remembers that the last words she heard her father say were, "I can't breathe."

"The next time I heard my daddy voice, he was in distress. I heard my daddy beg for help," Arnitra said.

Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement.

“Every single life in Atlanta is important and matters to me. Every single death in this city weighs on my heart. What started as a routine stop after an accident ended in the death of 62-year-old Johnny Hollman.

Immediately following these events, I directed Chief Darin Schierbaum to conduct a top-to-bottom evaluation of the interaction with Mr. Hollman, including a review of the department’s Standard Operating Procedures and training curriculum. APD leadership will ensure that the officer involved will receive due process. In the coming days, we will share the results of those findings and updates to the standard operating procedures of APD.

I have been in touch with the family of Mr. Hollman to express my condolences, and the City has provided assistance to them. My prayers remain with the family and loved ones of Mr. Hollman and with the entire city of Atlanta.”

The confrontation happened on August 10, a little after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Cunningham Place and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police said the officers were investigating a crash when, according to the GBI, Hollman "became non-compliant and the officer attempted to take Hollman into custody."

The officer, whom police have not identified, has been placed on administrative leave under the department's policy while APD's own internal investigation is conducted.

According to the GBI, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy. The GBI's investigative file will be turned over to Fulton County District Attorney's Office once it is complete, the bureau said.