Watch Live: Metro Atlanta deacon dies following struggle with Atlanta Police | Family hosts news conference

ATLANTA — The family and their attorneys of a metro Atlanta deacon who died following a "physical struggle" with law enforcement will hold a news conference.

It is scheduled to happen on Friday at 3 p.m.

Attorneys said the conference will address concerns about police violence. Attorneys will also provide a brief update on the "Stop Cop City" movement.

Johnny Hollman died last Thursday in what APD described as "several minutes of struggling" between the deacon and the arresting officer; Hollman became unresponsive shortly after.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating Hollman's death as a "use of force" incident.

Neither Atlanta Police nor the GBI described the exact circumstances of the struggle, which authorities said included the deployment of the officer's Taser.

The incident in question happened last Thursday, a little after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Cunningham Place and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police said the officers were investigating a crash when, according to the GBI, Hollman "became non-compliant and the officer attempted to take Hollman into custody."

The officer, whom police have not identified, has been placed on administrative leave under the department's policy while APD's own internal investigation is conducted.

According to the GBI, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy. The GBI's investigative file will be turned over to Fulton County District Attorney's Office once it is complete, the bureau said.

Hollman's daughter confirmed to 11Alive's Brittany Kleinpeter that he was a deacon at Lively Stones of God Ministries on MLK Jr. Dr. in Atlanta.

Members of the "Stop Cop City" movement and the attorneys added that other families whose loved ones fell victim to police violence will also be at the conference.

