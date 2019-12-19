ATLANTA — We are less than two weeks from the end of another decade - one that brought a lot of change and growth to metro Atlanta.

Looking at the evolution of rent - and the price of houses - gives a pretty dramatic snapshot of where things are.

The price of rent in Atlanta went up 65% over the last 10 years. That average is now close to $1500 a month.

What's interesting is that more renters are moving to the suburbs - 25,000 more renters are living in the suburbs today compared to 2010.

More people likely have to rent because, in the same time frame, the median price of a house has doubled - to $251,125.

The amount of money people make is up, but not as much as expenses. The average household income is about $67,000 up about 60%.

Over the last decade, a lot of people have also moved in and out of Atlanta. Between 2010 and 2019, 171,000 people came and 161,000 left, meaning overall, our city grew by about 10,000 people.

As from where those new residents came - they come from all over the country. But the biggest group came from New York City.

