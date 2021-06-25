Dental hygienist body slammed by Atlanta officer during protests announces lawsuit

Amber Jackson underwent surgery to repair her broken clavicle following the incident on May 29, 2020

ATLANTA — Attorneys announced Thursday they will be filing a lawsuit on behalf of a dental hygienist who was body-slammed during protests last year by an Atlanta Police officer at Lenox Square.

Amber Jackson, who underwent surgery to repair her broken clavicle, is being represented by attorney Mawuli Davis.

"As we stated when we filed the lawsuit in the death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner earlier this month, June will be a month of reckoning for the city of Atlanta," Davis said in the press release. "The brutal actions of this officer severely injured Ms. Jackson,"

On May 29, 2020, Jackson was headed to her car after protesting the death of George Floyd when the altercation began. Police officers said she was trying to move a barricade and refused to leave her vehicle.

In an effort to remove her from her car, the police officer body-slammed Jackson, resulting in her broken clavicle.

The officer was placed on desk assignment following the incident.