Local organization hosts drive-thru baby shower in Atlanta for new, expecting moms

ATLANTA — A local non-profit is helping metro Atlanta mothers in need with a drive-thru baby shower Saturday.

The group, Ready, Set, Push Inc., will give out baby supplies to over 100 expecting mothers.

They are asking for diapers, wipes, new car seats and more donations from the Atlanta community.

"Even families that were doing okay before, buying diapers is hard. It becomes an extra expense," said Kiana Ayers, the organization's executive director.

She said that the need is greater than ever and that she is all families struggle to get the baby supplies they need.

"So there is a way for them to find community events like this where they can just get some relief with getting diapers in their reaching out. It used to be that we appealed to like just really low income families, but we're seeing like all types of different families," said Ayers.

The drive-thru event will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on 122 South Main Street in Jonesboro, according to a flyer.

Mothers must register to receive the supplies.

To learn more information about how to help mothers in need, click here.