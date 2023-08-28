Atlanta Drum Academy out to 'bring the crown back' to Georgia from America's Got Talent

The drum line is set to compete in the live qualifiers on Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — “Please vote for us!” 8-year-old Chioma smiled. “You can make our dream come true.”

People pass by a Karate Studio in Fairburn every day, with no idea about the treasure sounding off inside.

“It’s amazing like a whole big band.” It’s 8-year-old Chioma Narcisse-William’s favorite place, favorite people, and absolute passion. He thew his head back and laughed, “I feel like I want to drum it out.”

Welcome to the Atlanta Drum Academy.

Dr. James Riles III started the program and has seen it grow and thrive since.

“These kids are playing at a high school level in elementary school," he said.

From the youngest, who are six years old, to the veterans soon leaving for college, they are putting in extra hours getting ready for the biggest performance yet.

11Alive's Cheryl Preheim visits with Atlanta Drum Academy 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

“It is a game of precision,” Riles said. He’s pushing them to perfect every rhythm and routine.

“If a camera snaps at any time they should be looking the same way,” he said. “We want everyone to look like one drummer.”

Riles said the performance goes to the next level when everyone is in unison.

ADA is getting ready for another run on the world stage.

They are doing their first live show on America’s Got Talent, Tuesday night.

“We are hoping to bring the crown back to Atlanta Georgia,” Riles said. “We are so excited,”

Chioma added, “It hardly feels real!”

The world learned about the treasure that is ADA in a mind-blowing two minutes on AGT in June.

Host Terry Crews gave the Atlanta drummers his golden buzzer, advancing the kids to the live show.

“After we won the golden buzzer, it was a whole other level,” Riles said. “We knew God was going to bless us, but we had no idea.”

They hope for more blessings ahead for a group that is already changing their lives.

It is a gift for the parents and every drummer, and an extended family for Chioma.

“I couldn’t do it alone," he said.

Chioma started drumming when he was 1. His grandmother gave him a drum. A few years later he made a vision board with his mom about his dream of being on AGT and winning a Golden Buzzer.

When he got the personal invitation to perform on the show he told the producers he wanted to bring his friends along. He wanted the drum line to do it together. It shows how close they are, Riles said.

“There is nothing like people having your back," he said. “It’s like the school bully messing with you go and get your friends and family and know you never have to face anything alone.”

They are a team of talented percussionists learning as much about life as performance.

“We try to hold the kids accountable here so that it will follow them all through life.” Riles said. “Just teaching that how you do one thing is how you do everything.”

ADA is discovering a win comes in many ways. An AGT title would just add to what’s already a community treasure.

“Please vote for us!” Chioma smiled. “You can help make our dream come true.”

The Atlanta Drum Academy competes at 8 p.m. on August 29 on NBC.

You can vote at https://agt.vote.nbc.com/ through Wednesday 7a.m. EST.