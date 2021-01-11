How to find your polling location on Election Day

On Election Day, you must vote at your designated polling location.

ATLANTA — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. There are 14 candidates in the running for Atlanta's mayoral race, along with city council and board of education positions up for grabs.

Here's how you can find your polling location.

Where to vote

On Election Day, you must vote at your designated polling location.

You can find your assigned polling site on your voter registration card or online at the Georgia My Voter Page on the Secretary of State's website.

Fill out your name, county, and date of birth. Then, you'll be able to check whether you are registered to vote and which polling precinct you're assigned to vote. You'll also be able to check your mail-in application and ballot status online. Remember, unlike other recent elections, absentee ballot drop boxes will not be available on Election Day.

Additionally, you can contact your county's board of registrar's office to find your assigned polling location. It's possible that the last time you voted, your precinct may have changed.

Confirm before you show up

Be sure to confirm your voter registration status and polling location, before you show up to vote. On Election Day, you don't want to be caught in traffic trying to maneuver between polling locations.

The easiest way to check and confirm your polling location and registration status, is again, online at the Georgia My Voter Page.

Provisional voting ballot

You won't automatically be given a provisional ballot if you show up at the wrong polling precinct. If you go to the wrong location before 5 p.m., you'll be directed to the correct one.

You'll only be allowed to fill out a provisional ballot to have your vote count if you show up at the wrong location after 5 p.m.