Election day is Nov. 2. Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls.

ATLANTA — Atlanta residents are set to cast their votes on Tuesday, Nov. 2, amongst a slew of candidates for city council, board of education, and, of course, the highly anticipated mayoral race. As the November 2021 election day soon approaches, you'll need to know where, when, how to vote, and more.

Here's everything you need to know about voting in the city.

Who can vote

Registered voters over the age of 18 within the city who registered by Oct. 4 will be able to vote for mayor, city council president, city council members, board of education members, and whether to retain municipal court judges.

Click here to check your voter registration status.

What to bring to vote

Before showing up to the polls, you must have a valid and acceptable form of identification with you to vote in the State of Georgia. Here's a list of forms of identification that are permitted:

Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

A Georgia Driver's License, even if expired

Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

Valid U.S. passport ID

Valid U.S. military photo ID

Valid tribal photo ID

You can pick up a Georgia Voter ID card from your county's Board of Registrar's Office or Department of Driver Services Office for free if you're a registered voter, but do not have one of these six forms of identification.

When to vote

Early voting kicked off Tuesday, Oct. 12 in Fulton County and ran until Oct. 29. After that, the only other time to vote is on election day on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Polling locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Where to vote

Find your polling site or check your polling location to make sure it has not changed by using the Georgia My Voter Page online.

You can also access a sample ballot Fulton County and DeKalb County by using this tool.

Is there a runoff election?

If no candidate receives at least 50% plus 1 vote in the race for any seat, a runoff election will be held on Tuesday, November 30.

Polls would be open on that day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your designated location.

If available, click on the candidate's name below to be directed to their official website.

Who is running for mayor?

There are 14 candidates running for Atlanta mayor.

11Alive held a debate between six candidates who polled the highest in our recent poll — Kasim Reed, Felicia Moore, Antonio Brown, Andre Dickens, Sharon Gay, and Rebecca King. Each candidate participating qualified by receiving 5% support in the 11Alive SurveyUSA Poll conducted in October. You can hear directly from the candidates and watch a full live replay of that debate on the 11Alive YouTube channel.

Who is running for City Council President?

Who is running for Atlanta City Council?

Atlanta City Council Post 1 At Large

Atlanta City Council Post 2 At Large

Sonya Russell-Ofchus

Matt Westmoreland

Atlanta City Council Post 3 At Large

Atlanta City Council District 3

Atlanta City Council District 5

Atlanta City Council District 6

Who is running for Atlanta Board of Education?

Atlanta Board of Education District 1

Atlanta Board of Education District 2

Atlanta Board of Education District 4

Atlanta Board of Education District 5

Atlanta Board of Education District 6

Eshé Collins

Patreece Hutcherson

Atlanta Board of Education District 7 At Large

Atlanta Board of Education District 8 At Large

Cynthia Briscoe-Brown

Keedar Whittle

Atlanta Board of Education District 9 At Large

Where to get election results