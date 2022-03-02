Be on the lookout for fake parking tickets in Atlanta | What you need to know

The fake tickets display “City of Atlanta” at the top of the citation and even include an officer’s name, as well as a description of the vehicle.

ATLANTA — Authorities in Atlanta are telling people to be on the lookout for fake parking tickets. That's right. City officials say they were notified of the scam this week.

They say drivers reported getting a parking ticket on their vehicle that looks almost identical to the city’s actual tickets.

City officials say the fake tickets display “City of Atlanta” at the top of the citation and even include an officer’s name, as well as a description of the vehicle.

They also have instructions on how to pay the ticket. However, officials say the one big difference is that these tickets have a QR code on them.

City leaders say authentic tickets will never have a QR code on them. They also say all certified tickets can be located online at Atlplusmobility.com.

Officials say they have only received reports in the Buckhead area, so far.