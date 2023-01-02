Atlanta gets $30M grant for bike lane, pedestrian path improvements south of Downtown

The project will involve structural changes to Pryor Street and Central Avenue.

ATLANTA — Atlanta will get $30 million in federal money to upgrade bike lane and pedestrian path infrastructure along an artery that connects Downtown and several neighborhoods to the south.

The city has been awarded the grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All program. A description by the DOT described the project as one that will "transform Pryor Street and Central Avenue in Atlanta, Georgia to safe streets with protected bike and pedestrian facilities."

The two roads run through neighborhoods such as Mechanicsville, Pittsburgh and connect to the southside BeltLine in Peoplestown.

Councilman Jason Dozier, who introduced the resolution authorizing the city to apply for the grant in 2021, called it a "big deal" on Twitter.

"Proud to work alongside @ATLDOT and the administration to bring $30 MILLION in federal funding to our district and to communities like Mechanicsville so that two of Atlanta's most dangerous streets become safe for pedestrians and cyclists. #SafeStreetsForAll," Dozier wrote.

