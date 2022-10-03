FedEx driver jumps into action to help save woman, dog after fire at Atlanta apartment complex

"You couldn't breathe, if there was anybody trapped inside there, you couldn't breathe," Calvin Swanson described, a FedEx driver who was out on a delivery.

ATLANTA — Calvin Swanson was on his FedEx delivery route, as a fire broke out at an Atlanta apartment complex Monday night.

Swanson said he saw smoke and went up to help a lady down from an apartment building at 1700 Stanton Rd SW.

Atlanta Fire Rescue crews worked to extinguish the flames that were shooting out of the top of the two-story building.

"You couldn't breathe, if there was anybody trapped inside there, you couldn't breathe," Swanson described. "I knocked on doors, I had my flashlight... And I knew that the fire was going to spread from unit to unit-- it was just a matter of time."

Swanson said he went back to help the dog that was chained to the porch. He was able to cut the chain and help the dog to safety, as firefighters arrived.

Officials have not yet said what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.