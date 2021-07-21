Family Dollar on fire in Atlanta's Campbellton Road neighborhood

Atlanta Fire Rescue described it as a "defensive operation."

ATLANTA — Atlanta fire crews responded to a fire on Wednesday that broke out at a Family Dollar store in the Campbellton Road neighborhood.

Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted video of firefighters attempting to douse the fire.

Smoke could be seen emerging from the store, located at 2178 Campbellton Rd.

The fire service described firefighting efforts as a "defensive operation." Just before noon, the service said that crews were "moving interior to put out hotspots and fire deeper into the store."

"Heavy fire showing on front of store on arrival," Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted. "All hands working."