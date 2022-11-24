Crews stress safety after rise in Atlanta house fires

According to Roman, "most manufactures recommend two to three feet away from a wall or piece of furniture."



The most important thing when it comes to saving lives in a house fire is a smoke detector. Captain Roman said they are crucial to alerting you and it's important to check to make sure your smoke detector is working.



"The big component is we just had a time change, every six months change your batteries," he explained.



Captain Roman also pointed out if you need help with your smoke detectors or have any questions at all, stop by your local fire department.



"If you need something come talk to us sometimes we have boxes of them and we can help hand those out and install them as well," he said.