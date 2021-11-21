Atlanta Fire: Good Samaritan helped people escape Westside fire

The incident happened early Sunday on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

ATLANTA — A Good Samaritan helped several people escape an early morning fire Sunday on the Westside, Atlanta Fire Rescue said.

The fire department said it happened on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at a location in the Almond Park neighborhood. The call came in just before 8 a.m. with a report of a fire with "possible entrapment."

"Our first units arrived on the scene in less than 4 minutes of the initial call and confirmed heavy fire showing on the backside of the building. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm," the fire department said in a tweet.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said several people had been sleeping in a structure attached to the one that caught fire and were alerted to the situation by a good Samaritan.

"Several individuals were sleeping in an attached structure and able to exit the dwelling with the assistance of a good Samaritan before AFRD's arrival," the fire department said. "AFR conducted several searches of the living quarters and confirmed no entrapment."

Atlanta Fire Rescue said crews knocked out the fire before it spread to any other buildings.

One man on scene had difficulty breathing, the fire department reported, and was treated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

