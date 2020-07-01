ATLANTA — Firefighters are working to put out a fire on Memorial Drive in east Atlanta were flames are engulfing a structure and the street.

Atlanta Gas Light said crews are on the scene assisting first responders with a damaged natural gas line. They said it was caused by a third-party contractor that was working in the area.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene in the Kirkwood neighborhood. Firefighters could be seen blasting water at the flames from across the street.

Return to 11Alive.com for updates on this developing story.

PHOTOS | Massive fire on Memorial Drive

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

Twisted Twins: Teens confess to brutal murder of mother