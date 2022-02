They responded to a location on Sargent Drive SE.

ATLANTA — Atlanta fire crews were dispatched Friday to a fire in the Lakewood neighborhood of southeast Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, units were responding to a working fire on the 300 block of Sargent Drive SE a little after 11 a.m.

Firefighters conducted a search when they arrived and said they didn't find anyone inside the home. They added that the fire was in the attic and smoke filled the house.

"The home suffered severe damage and will be boarded up," firefighters said.