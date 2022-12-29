Teen girls get a look at life as a firefighter with Atlanta Fire Rescue's Camp Ignite | How to apply

11Alive Anchor Aisha Howard checked in with a member of Camp Ignite's first graduating class to see how the program is changing young lives.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A program launched in the last few years with the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is gaining momentum and giving teen girls a chance to see what life is like as a first responder.

Camp Ignite is lighting a fire in young women - for three days straight, high school girls get an up-close look at what it's like being a firefighter, courtesy of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and its foundation.

11Alive Anchor Aisha Howard checked in with a member of Camp Ignite's first graduating class to see how the program is changing young lives.

"Honestly, if it hadn't been for Camp Ignite, I'm not sure if I would've considered the possibility of being a firefighter," said Laquincia Smith.

That's the goal for teenagers like Laquincia - to seriously think about joining the AFR ranks as a firefighter or EMT one day.

One thing about the program that sparked Laquincia's interest in a real career with the fire department, she said, was the feeling of being welcomed.

"It's something that you can't really explain, you are just meeting these people, but it doesn't feel that way - you instantly feel like you are part of a family," she said.

Laquincia joined the family after being one of the first to graduate from the AFR 10-month cadet program in 2019. She's now a new recruit training at the fire academy.

"We're only like four or five percent of the workforce, so seeing Laquincia join the department is so awesome, and it shows other women that you can do it," said AFR Battalion Chief Michelle Middlebrooks.

The organization wants to make sure the 14 to 18-year-olds who participate in the program know what options a career in fire services can offer them.

"The (Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation) also supports firefighters by giving them tuition assistance, so they can have a career and also go to college without any cost to them," said Foundation Executive Director Shirley Anne Smith.

Laquincia said she's proud and passionate about her budding career - yes, it's a lot of hard work, but completely rewarding to be part of the small but mighty group of women within the AFR ranks.

"I might be the only female at my station, you know, you just have to adapt and be the best that you can be," she said.