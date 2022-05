The department tweeted that the "second alarm" fire is in the 900 block of New Town Circle.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to a two-story apartment building Tuesday night. The department tweeted that the "second alarm" fire was in the 900 block of New Town Circle.

Crews managed to successfully put out the flames, but just before 10 p.m. they said the scene remains very active. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more.