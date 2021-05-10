Crews put out fire in homeless camp near I-85

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue is warning drivers on I-85 to slow down as they begin clearing the scene from a fire involving a homeless camp near I-85.
Just before 3:30 p.m., the fire department said that its crews were on the scene of a fire near the Buford Highway Connector and Lenox Road. On Twitter, a spokesperson for the department said that tents and vegetation were "heavily involved." By 3:45 p.m. the department said that the fire was under control but said that lanes were still being impacted. Crews are still on the scene.
As a result of the smoke and the firefighter response, the department urged drivers in the area to slow down to keep both themselves and first responders safe.
Fire officials said no one was injured in the fire but haven't yet said what may have caused it.