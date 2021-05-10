Crews put out fire in homeless camp near I-85

Atlanta Fire Rescue said no injuries have been reported but initially warned of the possibility of smoke on the interstate.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue is warning drivers on I-85 to slow down as they begin clearing the scene from a fire involving a homeless camp near I-85.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the fire department said that its crews were on the scene of a fire near the Buford Highway Connector and Lenox Road. On Twitter, a spokesperson for the department said that tents and vegetation were "heavily involved." By 3:45 p.m. the department said that the fire was under control but said that lanes were still being impacted. Crews are still on the scene.

As a result of the smoke and the firefighter response, the department urged drivers in the area to slow down to keep both themselves and first responders safe.