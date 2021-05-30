Atlanta Fire responds to two house fires in Sylvan Hills neighborhood

Fire officials said the two homes were 'fully involved.'

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire crews responded early Sunday morning to at least two houses on fire in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood.

Few details were immediately available. Fire officials said the two homes were "fully involved."

The homes are located in the area of Murphy Ave. and Langston Ave. in southwest Atlanta, they said.

The homes were said to be vacant, though a third home occupied by a family was evacuated - crews were able to save that home and keep the fire from reaching it.

On Twitter, the fire service said a second alarm had been requested.