ATLANTA — A fire sending large plumes of black smoke into the air appears to be burning west of Midtown Atlanta.

Images of the fire circulated on social media, and 11Alive photographers captured photos of the smoke plumes.

Aden Brown/WXIA

Atlanta fire officials confirmed the fire was happening at Regina Dr. NW in west Atlanta, off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. A recycling yard is located on the street.

Officials said there were no injuries. On Twitter, Atlanta Fire Rescue described it as a "large" fire and said it would take an "extended operation" to put out.