Atlanta firefighter hurt while battling massive house fire

This all happened in the Hunter Hills area early Thursday.

ATLANTA — Crews are on the scene sifting through the remains of a massive boarding house fire in Atlanta, which left one firefighter hurt.

This all happened on Burbank Drive in the Hunter Hills area overnight.

Firefighters said the crew member who was injured stepped inside hole and badly bruised knee. He went to the hospital to get that checked out

Fire crews said this happed around 3 a.m. Thursday.

They add that the fire happened in front left corner of the home

Five people were inside but fire crews said everyone managed to get out with no injuries.

One resident 11Alive spoke to said smoke was coming through the bathroom and he began screaming to save the lives of others.