ATLANTA — The first babies of the 2020s are here!

At 12:44 a.m. on January 1, 2020, at WellStar Kennestone Hospital, Ryan Robins and Amanda Hall from Kennesaw welcomed Luke into the world.

Luke is the first WellStar Health System baby of the new decade, hospital officials said. He weighed in at 6 pounds, 15.2 ounces.

About an hour later, at 1:55 a.m., Mattie and Christopher James said hello to Christian Melokhule James at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

The babies and families will receive literacy packets and baby books as part of the hospital’s new “Legacy of Love and Learning” community initiative developed in partnership with the Rotary Clubs of Marietta, Smyrna and Atlanta-Brasil, the hospital said in a statement.

Meet the bundles of joy below:

First babies of the 2020s in metro Atlanta

We'll continue to add photos from various hospitals as we receive them, so bookmark this page and check back to see more of the first babies of the decade (and yes, we are aware that some say the new decade doesn't "officially" begin until 2021, but we are considering these the first of the 2020s).

