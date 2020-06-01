ATLANTA — Amid a proposal that could split the nation's third-largest religious denomination, the pastor of Atlanta First United Methodist said her job is to “keep our congregation focused on our mission”

The United Methodist Church has reportedly announced a proposal to split following an impasse over the debate on gay marriage and LGBTQ inclusion in the church.

The proposal, called “A Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation,” envisions a separation in which conservative churches forming a new denomination would retain their assets.

If approved, the traditionalist denomination would continue to oppose same-sex marriage and prohibit LGBTQ individuals to be ordained clergy. The remaining portion of the Methodist church would then be allowed to permit same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy members for the first time in the church's history.

The first services of 2020 were held on Sunday at Atlanta First United Methodist Church.

Pastor Jasmine Smothers addressed her congregation about the proposal, saying she sent a letter to the congregation and says they have been preparing for what could happen next.

“Anything can distract the church…yet it is our job to as the church, and it is my job as a clergy person to do my best through the power of the Holy Spirit…to keep our congregation focused on our mission,” she said.



The plan would need to be approved in May at the denomination's 2020 general conference in Minnesota.

