Delta flight from Atlanta canceled after threat made, police say

It happened Sunday on a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Seattle.

Atlanta Police say they responded to a report of a threat on an aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Sunday night.

It happened around 11:06 p.m. on Delta Air Lines flight 921 from Atlanta to Seattle.

"Due to the nature of the threat, the passengers deplaned on the airfield. The aircraft was thoroughly swept and cleared by APD’s canine EOD unit and passengers were rebooked for a flight to Seattle this morning," police said in a statement on Monday.

There were no arrests made and nothing suspicious was located, police said.